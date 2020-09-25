The first round of lawsuits over the opioid crisis is scheduled for trial next year, with cases from Northeast Ohio at the front of the line. Suits brought by Cleveland, Cuyahoga County and Summit County are among hundreds of cases against companies that made, shipped or sold opioids. The local cases are set to go to trial September 3, 2019. U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster, who is presiding over the multidistrict litigation from his downtown Cleveland courtroom, dismissed drug companies’ efforts to have claims against them thrown out.

