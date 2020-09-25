Opioid cisis

-
Ohio will receive $39.4 million from Reckitt Benckiser, a British drug distributor that makes a medication meant to reduce withdrawal symptoms for recovering opioid addicts. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced the $700 million multi-state deal Wednesday. The drug distributor is paying to settle allegations that it made false claims about its medication Suboxone. Although the drug is used to help opioid addicts recover, it can also be addicting itself.
