-
"We will find you and ensure that the justice system treats you like the drug dealer you are," said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, August 20:Summit County gets nursing home task force;CWRU to use grant for opioid training;FirstEnergy…
-
Morning Headlines: $8M to Help Workers, Companies Affected by Opioids; Couple Sues Akron Fright FestHere are your morning headlines for Friday, October 2:$8M to help workers, companies affected by opioids;Couple sues Akron Fright Fest owner,…
-
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman says his proposal to limit initial prescriptions of opioids to three days in cases of acute pain is based on good science. He…
-
Sen. Sherrod Brown is introducing a bill tomorrow to provide funding for devices that detect fentanyl.The POWER Act would provide funds for portable…
-
A health care association is touting what its members believe to be a clear path Ohioans can take to cut down on opioid addiction. This path would take a…
-
The largest business group in the state has put together a free online toolkit for any employer who’s dealing with opioid problems in the workplace –…
-
Ohio is dramatically expanding the number of caregivers who can prescribe Suboxone and other drugs for medication-assisted treatment of addiction. The…
-
The deadline to submit new-tech ideas to the state of Ohio to fight the opioid crisis is growing near.The challenge includes $8 million in awards and…
-
A major new study on the opioid epidemic that has swept through Ohio and much of the rest of the country says the painkillers that triggered the crisis…