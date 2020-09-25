-
Some Ohio lawmakers are pushing five different bills they say will deal with the state’s opioid abuse problem in a comprehensive way.
The opioid addiction crisis has far-reaching effects. The University of Akron has received a federal grant to help families dealing with a loved one’s…
In his State of the State speech, Governor Mike DeWine said he will have a team of cabinet members dedicated to dealing with public health including…
Democrats in the Ohio House say they plan to introduce a bill in the lame duck session of the legislature later this year that would, among other things,…
A task force of eight health insurers convened by the Ohio Attorney General’s office has come up with 15 recommendations on how they can help with Ohio’s…
Editor's note: The headline on this article has been changed to clarify Barrett's statement.The chairman of Ohio-based drug distributor Cardinal Health…
Sen. Sherrod Brown has introduced legislation to address what he says is a growing problem for employers and for people getting treatment for…
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and his counterparts from a half dozen other states joined U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to announce the next…
One of the three people who plan to build a medical marijuana campus in Southwest Ohio thinks the drug can be used to treat one of the state’s biggest…
Summit County residents struggling with addiction now have a help line to assist them with finding treatment.The Summit County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and…