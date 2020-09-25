-
Morning Headlines: National Opioid Settlement Could be Hard Sell; Lakewood Turns to Renewable EnergyHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 22:National opioid settlement could be hard sell;Drug companies to pay $260M to settle lawsuit;Lakewood…
-
Morning Headlines: Ohio Tobacco Law Increases Age Limit to 21; UAW Makes Tentative Agreement with GMHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, Oct. 17:Ohio tobacco law increases age limit to 21;UAW reaches tentative agreement with GM;First round of…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 16Jury selection begins for high-profile opioid trial;Minor earthquake hits Ohio;Medicare open…
-
The Ohio House version of the new two-year state budget has proposed doubling the $30 million Gov. Mike DeWine asked for to take care of foster children…
-
The President of the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA), an organization with over 20,000 lawyers and judges among its membership, is speaking out against…
-
NewsAttorneys handling hundreds of lawsuits stemming from the opioid crisis say they’re making progress in discussions between local governments and drug…
-
At a City Club of Cleveland speech Monday, Sen. Sherrod Brown called for a major public health campaign to combat opioid addiction. The Ohio Democrat…
-
Cleveland’s biomedical leaders are looking at how the private sector can help fight the opioid epidemic.Local business development group BioEnterprise is…
-
It’ll be a while before the state puts out new official numbers on Ohio’s deadly opioid crisis. But the federal Centers for Disease Control says it has…
-
The state’s Third Frontier Commission has announced five winners for ideas and projects it thinks could make a difference in the fight against…