Opiods: Turning the Tide In the Crisis

-
Ohio schools may expand their anti-drug message to students. Attorney General Mike DeWine says eight Ohioans die each day from drug overdoses and he wants…
-
Health and safety officials in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County hope expanded use of the heroin overdose antidote Narcan will save more lives. Cleveland EMS…
-
A generation ago, the battle to teach kids about drug abuse used scare tactics and the “Just Say No” campaign. In this installment of our series, Opioids:…
-
The Canton Board of Health today approved a needle exchange program to try to control the fallout from the heroin crisis. Canton’s program is expected to…