-
This week, 20,000 Portage County children are taking home a resource guide aimed at fighting the addiction epidemic that has claimed nearly 200 lives in…
-
Regional lawmakers will be at the White House tomorrow as President Trump is expected to unveil a long-anticipated emergency declaration for the opioid…
-
Ohio leads the nation in opiate overdose deaths, with an average of eight people dying each day last year. And thousands more are addicted, and in many…
-
A recent report shows Ohio leads the nation in opioid overdose deaths. Now there are big changes coming with how Ohio deals with powerful painkillers and…
-
Narcan, the medication that can offset the effects of opiates and revive overdose victims, is widely carried by area police, fire and EMT personnel. But,…
-
Ohio's Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown says the federal government has failed to adequately fund treatment for the opiate epidemic. And he hopes a Senate…
-
With opioid overdose deaths rising nationwide, Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown has introduced a bill he says would provide a comprehensive approach to…
-
To help address the opiate addiction problem in Ohio, U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is pushing federal legislation with Rhode Island Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse.…