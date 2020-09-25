-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Jan. 16:OPERS cuts health benefits for 500,000 retirees;iHeartMedia layoffs hit NE Ohio;Proposed bill would…
Thousands of retirees in the state's largest pension fund will see changes to their health care benefits. The leaders of the Members of the Ohio Public…
Ohio’s largest public pension fund is asking state lawmakers to allow it to cut a future benefit increase for more than 200,000 retirees. The Ohio Public…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, January 3:Akron faces lawsuit over changes to retiree healthcare benefits;Shots fired at Cleveland…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, December 8th:In overnight raid, feds seize records related to city employee's engineering firm;Lawmakers…
The Ohio Attorney General’s office has announced a $150 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit with JP Morgan Chase. For Ohio Public Radio, WOSU’s…
The Ohio treasurer's searchable website tracking expenditures includes many local and state agencies, but some entities had been missing. Statehouse…