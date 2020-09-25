-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 16Jury selection begins for high-profile opioid trial;Minor earthquake hits Ohio;Medicare open…
-
Of the 600 plus public school districts in Ohio, more than three-quarters have open enrollment policies. That means they accept and educate students who…
-
With open enrollment under the Affordable Care Act starting Wednesday, Ohio health advocates are trying to get people ready. But as WKSU’s M.L. Schultze…
-
A study from a pro-charter school group shows that open enrollment in public schools helped students. In one population, their grades dramatically…
-
The state’s auditor is sending a message to all of Ohio’s school districts to beware of the pitfalls that can come with open enrollment, which can cost…