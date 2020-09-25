-
Kent State University has canceled an annual arts festival scheduled for Saturday and is closing some facilities in advance of a planned weekend gun…
-
About two-dozen people participated in an open-carry gun walk at Kent State University over the weekend. And as WKSU’s Kabir Bhatia reports, they met…
-
The question of suspending Ohio’s open carry gun law in Cleveland during the Republican National Convention came up long before three law enforcement…
-
Cleveland Police Say they're Prepared for Open Carrying Members of the New Black Panthers and OthersCleveland police are prepared to handle members of the New Black Panthers Party who say they will be in town this week carrying guns to protect…