Online charter schools

A new study has found Ohio charter school students aren’t measuring up to their traditional school peers.The report from the Center for Research on…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, December 14:State Auditor advises Cuyahoga Falls School District to cut jobs in face of budget…
The Ohio Attorney General has filed an argument in court claiming ECOT’s agreements with its management and software service companies constitute a…
The Ohio House and Senate sent two bills to the governor that attempt to clean up the state’s online charter school system. Lawmakers from both sides of…
The new speaker of the Ohio House is citing a two-year-old study from a pro-charter school group slamming the performance of virtual charter schools.…
This week marked the end of the semester at Ohio’s largest online charter school. But the future of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow remains unclear.…
The battle between the state and its largest online charter school brought supporters of the Electronic Classroom of Tomorrow, or ECOT, to the Statehouse.…
A northeast Ohio lawmaker was one of a dozen House Republicans who voted against the two-year, $63.7 billion state budget this week.WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair…
A look at several online charter school attendance reviews reveal that more e-schools might be either unable or unwilling to meet the standards the state…