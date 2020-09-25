-
The Akron Community Foundation has announced $50,000 in new grants that will benefit projects related to the city’s On the Table Greater Akron event.The…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, August 2, 2018:Urban Meyer on paid leaveCall for investigation into OSU's response to Strauss…
-
Thousands of people in Summit and Medina counties met in small groups Tuesday to talk about everything from homelessness and addiction to art and…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, October 3rd:Cleveland moves ahead with planned downtown arts district;Summit County unanimously approves jail…
-
The Akron Community Foundation is hoping to get people in Summit, Medina and Portage counties together to share both some food and conversation.The…
-
Akron hopes to bring together the entire community over a meal this fall -- to eat and to figure out the most important issues to the community.Lilly…