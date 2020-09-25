-
A group can now begin collecting campaign funds for a possible referendum on the state’s new energy law. The political action committee is looking at…
Local parks in Ohio could be forced into oil and gas “drilling units” if the state Senate adopts the budget bill as passed by the House. Managers and…
Children in Ohio suffered about 30,000 asthma attacks this summer, according to environmental researchers. Advocates are using the study to call for…
Ohio is rolling out a new response system in the case of oil and gas drilling emergencies. Gov. John Kasich signed an executive order creating a 24/7…
Clarification: The county has not plans to reopen the lodge but says it will look for a new operator and at other options.March19th is the last day for…
Natural gas closed at a 17-year price low today. And low prices have raised reservations from lawmakers about the strength of Ohio’s oil and gas industry.…