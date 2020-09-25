-
Advocates against capital punishment say they’re pleased with comments from Gov. Mike DeWine, who says executions won’t proceed until the prisons…
Gov. John Kasich’s parole board is recommending that he call off next month’s execution of an inmate convicted of killing a woman in a robbery in Toledo…
A new documentary about the death penalty is coming to Ohio ahead of the state’s next scheduled execution on Feb. 13. The advocacy group Ohioans to Stop…
Ohio’s second execution in two months is set to proceed on Wednesday. Gary Otte of Indiana is scheduled to be executed for two murders in Parma in 1992.…
Gov. John Kasich recently denied clemency to an Indiana man sentenced to die for two murders in Parma. The advocacy group Ohioans To Stop Executions held…
Ohio is set to execute an Akron man inmate later this month. If it happens, it will be the first execution in the state in 3 1/2 years. And death penalty…
A coalition of anti-death penalty advocates are hoping Gov. John Kasich will once again delay the execution of a death row inmate next month. As…
A Dayton-area federal magistrate has delayed the next three scheduled executions until a challenge to the state’s new three-drug lethal injection method…
There have been no executions in Ohio for almost three years.The state hasn’t been able to get the lethal injection drugs needed to carry out those death…
A group that fights for an end to the death penalty in Ohio has issued a new report showing a task force’s recent recommendations are not being…