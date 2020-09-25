ohioans for payday loan reform

-
A citizens group is moving forward with its attempt to put a measure on the Ohio ballot that would crack down on payday lending. They say they’re tired of…
-
An anti-payday lender group is crying foul after a bill to reform the industry was once again delayed in committee. The coalition says the hesitation from…
-
A battle is brewing over payday lending in Ohio. There are more than 650 storefronts in the state but the industry argues that a new bill threatens to…
-
Advocates pushing for a crackdown on payday lenders are one step closer to getting their reform proposal on the November ballot. The group says they’re…