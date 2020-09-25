-
A new study from a libertarian think tank shows Ohio could get $2.9 billion dollars right now if it did something that former Gov. John Kasich wanted to...
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Nov. 13:Canton gets $18M for stalled Rt. 30 expansion;One dead in snow-related crashes;Lawmakers try to…
-
The state doesn't have any money for new road construction projects, and funding is falling short to make repairs to existing infrastructure. Gov. Mike…
-
Morning Headlines: Akron Councilman Disciplined for Derogatory Behavior; Northside Marketplace OpensHere are your morning headlines for Tuesday, October 17th:Akron councilman loses chairmanship over derogatory comments;Akron hospital damaged in fire will…
-
The Ohio House has overwhelmingly passed the state’s $7.8 billion transportation budget, which funds road projects and public safety around the state.The…
-
NewsThe Ohio Turnpike is responding to driver complaints by scaling back its capital spending by about 15 percent in 2017.Turnpike spokesman Brian Newbacher…