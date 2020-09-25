Ohio tax collections

-
After three months of declines, Ohio took in 8% more in taxes than the Office of Budget and Management estimated, though much of that is connected to...
Personal income tax revenue is back up again in the latest round of monthly reports from the state budget office. But as Statehouse correspondent Karen…
State tax revenue came in below estimates last month, after two months of better-than-expected numbers. But the state says it’s still in good financial…
Nine months after lawmakers created a committee to examine state tax breaks and loopholes to see which ones should be abolished or closed off, that…
New numbers from the state budget office show Senate Republicans were correct in saying they needed to close a billion dollar hole in the upcoming budget.…
As the state’s budget shortfall approaches a billion dollars, a tax cut adopted four years ago is getting attention. The small business tax cut promoted…
State senators are preparing to put out their version of Ohio's budget, in which they need to trim hundreds of millions of dollars to make sure it’s…
There’s been a lot of discussion about when or if to use the $2 billion in the state’s rainy day fund. A national group has studied the impact of using…
For the ninth time in 10 months, Ohio's tax revenues came in below estimates. And Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler says that is raising many…