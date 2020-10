Just a week before her May 2016 graduation from Hudson High School, Kathleen Greer stood at the lectern in front the Ohio House Education Committee extolling her love for the German language and detailing her background and effort to learn it. Most of Greer’s testimony was presented to the committee in German. Other students followed her with testimony in Spanish and in French. That was in May. Now, their testimony translates to law. In March 2017, the Ohio goes into effect.