Ohio State Medical Board

With the first legal sale of medical marijuana in Ohio expected to occur as early as next week, the Cleveland Clinic wants its patients to know that its doctors will not be prescribing it. Dr. Paul Terpeluk, Medical Director of Employee Health Services at the Cleveland Clinic, said many of the Clinic's patients have asked whether they can get a script for medical marijuana. For now, he said, the official answer is: "Not yet."

