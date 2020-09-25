-
Last year, Ohio changed its rules for prescribing opioids, restricting amounts of, and circumstances under which, doctors can prescribe those narcotics.…
Some 750 doctors said they’re endorsing Democrat for governor Richard Cordray, breaking with the Ohio State Medical Association, which is backing his…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, September 18:Akron City Council votes to shut down tent city;15 Cleveland Police recruits fired for…
A study shows the country is on the verge of a doctor shortage, but one lawmaker in Ohio says she has a plan to fill the gap. The new bill is just the…
A year ago this week, an 18-year-old Columbus man was killed on a thrill ride on the first day of the Ohio State Fair. Legislation has been proposed to…
For the first time, the Republican candidate for governor is stating clearly that he would keep Medicaid expansion for all 700,000 Ohioans covered under…
The Ohio Hospital Association and others are suing the state over a new law set to go in effect next month that makes prices for services more transparent…
The state organization that oversees doctors in Ohio is advising them against recommending marijuana for patients right now, though the state medical…