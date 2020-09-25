Ohio Speaker of the House

-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 2:Householder Back at State House Despite Federal InvestigationNew Poll Has Trump Ahead of Biden…
Republican lawmakers say they're working on how to move forward given the recent arrest of House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford), who now faces...
The Ohio House will meet for a full voting session Wednesday. That hasn’t happened for nearly two months. But they won’t be passing any new bills.There…
After seven weeks without voting sessions, the full Ohio House will vote on Wednesday on a new speaker, and because no candidate had 50 votes among the…
By the close of business, state representatives were supposed to respond to the acting speaker’s request for them to choose between two options to deal…
The House Republican gridlock that’s lead to weeks of dysfunction may soon come to an end. A plan by the interim leader could lead to a new acting…
The infighting behind closed doors at the Ohio House has left the speaker’s post vacant for weeks and has cancelled weeks of voting sessions. A veteran…
The fight over who will be the speaker of the Ohio House through the end of this year continues to take strange turns as members try to find a replacement…
There still are no voting sessions scheduled in the Ohio House because majority Republicans haven’t decided on who will lead the chamber through the end…
The fight over who will lead the Ohio House throughout the end of this year has spilled over into chaos.At the same time former Speaker Cliff…