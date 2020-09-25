Ohio Senate race

-
Ohio voters elected Democrat Sherrod Brown to a third senate term Tuesday night. He beat Republican challenger and Congressman Jim Renacci.A mood of…
There are ten weeks till the May primary and while the Ohio Republican Party has already voted to endorse Jim Renacci as their U.S. Senate nominee, there…
A Northeast Ohio businessman regarded as an underdog in the race for the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate has made a six-figure ad buy.In his…
Ohio’s Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman is backing Josh Mandel’s second attempt to unseat Portman’s Democratic counterpart, Sherrod Brown.Portman…
The two major party candidates for U.S. Senate in Ohio held their third and final debate in Cleveland last night. Freshman Sen. Rob Portman, a…
The first of three debates between the two major party candidates for U.S. Senate got heated very quickly, as Democratic challenger Ted Strickland, who…
One of the most watched U.S. Senate races in the country is here in Ohio. But maybe not any more, with a new poll showing incumbent Republican Rob Portman…