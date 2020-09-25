-
Sen. Bob Peterson (R-Washington Court House), the Ohio Senate President Pro Tempore, has tested positive for COVID-19. Peterson, along with Senate...
-
The top leader of the Ohio Senate, Senate President Larry Obhof (R-Medina), has rebuked the racist comments made by Sen. Steve Huffman (R-Tipp City)...
-
As state lawmakers are asked to consider a resolution to declare racism a public health crisis, Ohio Senate leaders plan to hold meetings throughout the...
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, May 7:KSU approves pay cuts, buyouts;UA consolidation plan won't cut programs for now;GOJO to open Stark…
-
In a strong showing of unity, state lawmakers have unanimously passed a bill making a lot of changes in state law related to the response to coronavirus...
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, Feb. 27:Ohio Senate pushes for permanent daylight savings;Trump aims to appeal to Ohio black voters;Judge…
-
For the first time since November, a Senate committee heard testimony on a bill to eliminate the time limit on prosecuting rapes.Jane Bryan is still…
-
The Senate is holding hearings for a bill that could ease up on the punishment for teenage sexting. A lawmaker says the current punishment can carry…
-
The Senate has approved a deal that take more than 800 public school buildings off the list of more than 1,200 where students will be eligible for private…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Jan. 29:$10M Summit Lake plan moves forward;University of Akron event canceled amid coronavirus…