Ohio school report cards

The annual state report cards on Ohio’s school districts and buildings are out – and they’re missing a few key elements this time.
State testing season in Ohio’s schools takes place in the spring. And next week, the state school superintendent and the Ohio Department of Education will…
The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is no longer failing, according to the Ohio schools report card released Thursday. The district’s overall grade rose to a D this year, but news was mixed for three schools under state oversight. Lorain City Schools, like Cleveland, received a D overall. East Cleveland and Youngstown school districts both failed.
Schools throughout Ohio are finding out whether they are making the grade on the state’s annual school report cards released Thursday. State school…
The state has put out the latest report card for school districts. Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Youngstown and Toledo got failing grades while many…
The Ohio Department of Education will release report cards on the state’s more than 600 school districts this week. Meanwhile, a Republican lawmaker is…
A new proposal would overhaul Ohio's state report-card system. The bill would back off of the “A” through “F” grading scheme and offer a more…