Ohio School Boards Association

As lawmakers consider a deal that would avoid a large increase in the number of public school buildings where students would qualify for performance-based…
The number of public school buildings where students will be eligible for the state’s largest private school voucher program will more than double in the…
Ohio law says medical marijuana can be used to treat specific conditions in children. But what happens when those kids need to take a dose of it while…
The relationship between Gov. John Kasich and Ohio’s education leaders has been troubled for years. When it comes to school administrators, they’ve seen…
In most of Ohio, the kids are back in school. More than 800,000 of them ride buses to class each day.Figuring out the most efficient and cost-effective…
Ohio farmers have been pushing lawmakers to change the formula that determines how much in taxes they pay on their land. But the change could hurt another…
The House’s changes to Gov. John Kasich’s budget are going over fairly well with education leaders. That includes the $90 million in spending added to the…
Quality education. It’s what parents want for their kids. Education leaders and state lawmakers say they want the same. Still, many Ohio schools lag behind. In October of 2015, House Bill 70 passed amid controversy as an intervention for the state’s persistently failing schools.