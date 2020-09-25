Ohio School Boards Assocation

-
Lawmakers who’ve wanted to stop the impending explosion in the number of school buildings where students will be eligible for the state’s largest private…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, November 8:Liberty Hangout chapter sues Kent State;Cleveland to spend $27M on police department…
-
This Election Day, voters in nearly four-dozen Ohio school districts will decide if they want to increase local taxes to pay for their schools. But even…
-
This time last year state school board members saw an alarming report that showed about a third of Ohio’s high school juniors were not meeting the…
-
The bad grades for many school districts in the latest round of report cards has upset some parents and school officials. And now they’ve angered a state…
-
The Senate is planning to vote on its version of the budget in the next week, and the possibility of last minute changes means there are a lot of moving…