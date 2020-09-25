Ohio sales tax

-
Bars and restaurants in Ohio closed on March 15, and the stay at home order took effect March 23. And the state is now starting to feel the financial...
There have been tax cuts in nearly every state budget since 2005. But Governor Mike DeWine has said now is the time to invest in Ohio, so there are no tax…
Two months into the fiscal year, the state budget department says its forecast for tax revenues is close to on track. August’s personal income tax take…
For the second month in a row, the state has brought in more personal income tax revenue than it budgeted for, meaning its surplus is growing.The state’s…
This was a budget year, and there was a looming deficit lawmakers had to deal with. That took up a lot of time in the Statehouse, but legislators passed…
State lawmakers overrode six of Gov. John Kasich’s 47 budget vetoes. But one headline-making veto may survive – the one that stops a plan to ask the…
Ohio shoppers had a chance to save money over the weekend with a sales tax holiday on school supplies. But the perennial August event is drawing some…