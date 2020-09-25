Ohio Right to Life

-
A new bill that would ban abortion in Ohio has been introduced by Statehouse Republicans. A similar bill calling for a total ban was introduced last year…
-
The Ohio Department of Health has granted a license to Dayton’s only abortion clinic, allowing it to perform surgical abortions. The Dayton clinic has not…
-
There were slightly fewer abortions performed in the Buckeye state in 2018 than the year before. Supporters and opponents of legal abortion disagree on...
-
The Ohio Supreme Court has refused to take up an appeal from Dayton’s only abortion clinic that would pave the way for it to keep operating.The Women’s…
-
Over protests from Democrats and pro-choice advocates, the Ohio General Assembly on Wednesday passed a more restrictive version of the "Heartbeat Bill."
-
A federal appeals court has ruled that Ohio can cut federal funding to Planned Parenthood.A majority of the 6thCircuit Court of Appeals says the state can…
-
Planned Parenthood is suing the state over a new abortion law set to go into effect soon. The bill Ohio lawmakers passed and former Gov. John Kasich…
-
One of the most influential lobby groups at the Ohio Statehouse has come out with its legislative priorities for this year. Topping the list is a…
-
The Ohio House had the votes to override Gov. John Kasich’s veto of a controversial ban on abortion at the point a fetal heartbeat is detected. The Senate…
-
Abortion is a big deal for Ohio lawmakers as they proceed through the Lame Duck session of this legislature. There are two bills that could end up on…