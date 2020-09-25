Ohio Republicans

-
Ohio Senator Rob Portman is among the Republican senators who oppose President Trump’s plan to impose tariffs on Mexico. President Trump wants the tariffs…
-
Last week, when a three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court for Southern Ohio found the congressional district map Ohio has been using since 2012 to...
-
With the May primary just days away, some Ohioans might be thinking about switching political parties to cast a ballot for a friend who is running for…
-
Ohio House Republicans have voted to keep Ryan Smith as House Speaker. But Smith’s opponents are disputing the merits of that vote. While the 34…
-
This week lawmakers are returning for a lame duck session, with hearings set on a so-called right to work bill and a Republican-backed bill on free speech…
-
One of the Republican candidates for governor is pulling back an earlier statement in which she said she wouldn’t vote for her primary opponent if he…
-
Talks continue between majority Republican lawmakers and some of those who oppose their proposal to change how congressional districts are drawn.Sen. Bill…
-
The only Democrat on the Ohio Supreme Court is speaking out after the Republican-dominated Ohio Senate voted yesterday to take the first step to remove…
-
Ohio is trying to stabilize its unemployment benefit fund, which went deeply in debt to the feds in 2008,. And both business and labor leaders agree it…
-
Summit County Republicans are in the process of selecting their next leader.Alex Arshinkoff, who died earlier this week, was head of the Summit county GOP…