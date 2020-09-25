Ohio renewable energy standards

-
The Senate is rolling out more changes to the comprehensive energy bill that would bail out Ohio’s nuclear power plants.The latest version of the bill…
A bill that would overhaul the way Ohio mandates the use of renewable energy and energy efficiency is likely to get a vote in the Senate this week. The…
A conservative think tank is responding to a new report urging the state to invest in clean energy, saying the industry is evolving and could be a good…
Lawmakers are about to take a long break after spending the last five months on the $65 billion budget, and leaders are already looking at what could be…
Several Ohio cities, colleges and universities are joining a nationwide alliance to create a show of force that they’re dedicated to fighting climate…
A bill to change the state’s green energy benchmarks on electric utilities from requirements to goals is halfway through the Statehouse. But as in spite…
Ohio House and Senate leaders are forging ahead with their versions of the state budget while kicking off a few new initiatives in the coming week. That…
House Republicans are sending a message to Gov. John Kasich by moving a bill that would effectively kill green-energy standards in Ohio. This is similar…
When Gov. John Kasich vetoed another two-year freeze on the state’s renewable energy benchmarks last year, his fellow Republicans in the Legislature…
Gov. John Kasich has vetoed a bill that rolls back state requirements on electric utilities and clean energy.Environmental groups hailed Kasich’s veto of…