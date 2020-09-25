Ohio public schools

-
Ohio’s K-12 schools are winding down their remote classes to end this unusual year. And Gov. Mike DeWine says he and school leaders are making plans for...
Ohio’s more than 600 public school districts are taking $300 million in cuts as the state deals with a deficit of more than three quarters of a billion...
Gov. Mike DeWine is doubling down on his commitment to renew education funding for student wellness programs. The state invested hundreds of millions of…
Republican leaders in the Senate and House are working on a deal that would stop a dramatic increase in the number of public school buildings where…
State lawmakers are expected to vote on a compromise that could stop a huge increase in the number of Ohio public school buildings where students will be…
Students would start school later under legislation being proposed by a state senator from Cleveland.The measure, proposed by State Sen. Sandra Williams…
The Republican and Democratic lawmakers behind the new school funding formula proposal are taking their plan on the road to explain it to different…
LeBron James’ family foundation and I Promise School in Akron are benefitting from his recent NBA scoring record.When James surpassed Michael Jordan’s…
Governors and state lawmakers have struggled for decades with school funding. The Ohio Supreme Court has struck down the property-tax based funding method…
A Republican state senator wants to roll back almost a hundred requirements on school districts. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler reports they range…