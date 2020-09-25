Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association

-
There hasn’t been a killer put to death in Ohio in 18 months. And the state’s last execution has likely taken place, according to the architect of Ohio’s…
-
Advocates for sexual abuse victims can be required to report and testify in court about the cases they are handling – unlike doctors and lawyers. Some…
-
Editor's Note: This is a story about Issue 1 that was on the ballot in Ohio in November 2017. If you are interested in knowing more about Issue 1 that…
-
There have been no executions in Ohio for almost three years.The state hasn’t been able to get the lethal injection drugs needed to carry out those death…