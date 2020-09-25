Ohio prisons

-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 14:Akron makes face masks mandatory as COVID-19 cases continue to riseCleveland ranks as most stressed…
23 percent of all confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio are prison workers or inmates, and 31 inmates and workers have died. Ohio is the first state to do...
Gov. Mike DeWine has extended the stay-at-home order expiring May 1 to 11:59pm on May 29 . But hospitals can start performing some non-emergency...
489 inmates and 184 staff in Ohio’s prisons have tested positive for COVID-19. More than 32,000 inmates in 20 of Ohio’s 28 prisons are under full...
The Ohio National Guard’s Military Reserve soldiers have been helping out at food banks, but they are also collecting and distributing personal...
Gov Mike DeWine says an inmate at the Pickaway Correctional Institution has died from coronavirus. Last week, a corrections officer at the Marion…
Morning Headlines: Plain Dealer Will No Longer Cover Cleveland; State Alters Graduation RequirementsHere are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 8:Plain Dealer will no longer cover Cleveland;State alters graduation requirements;Brown endorses…
There are reports of deaths in a federal prison in Ohio that are suspected to be COVID-19 related. And fourteen inmates and nearly 30 staffers have...
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, April 7:Stark County nursing home reports 4 COVID-19 deaths;Ohio prison coronavirus cases rise;State confirms…
Four of 17 Ohio prison inmates from five facilities are in isolation pending results of COVID-19 tests. Thirteen of the 17 tested had negative results.…