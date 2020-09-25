Ohio prison

-
Gov. Mike DeWine is asking county judges to hold hearings for the possible release of inmates who are pregnant, recently gave birth, or over the age of...
An office that inspects and reports on conditions, trends and violence in Ohio’s 27 adult prisons and three juvenile facilities is down to one staff…
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, June 19:Akron could save $75M on sewer project via new design;Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Toledo visits detainees of…
The head of Ohio’s Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections says a projected tight state budget is one reason the lawmakers should change sentencing…