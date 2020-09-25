Ohio primary

-
Author David Giffels spent a year traveling around Ohio with the idea that by getting a better understanding of Ohio, he might get a better understanding…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, May 13:Plain Dealer union is dissolved;Cuyahoga County Public Library sets reopening plan;Akron proposes…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, April 29:PRELIMARY PRIMARY RESULTS:Stark Parks levy approved;School levies for Stark, Summit and Cuyahoga…
-
Summit County voters resoundingly approved a 2-mill levy for Summit Metro Parks.The tax is a renewal and an increase. Homeowners currently pay $3.47 per…
-
Ohio is wrapping up an unprecedented primary day. The state canceled scheduled voting over concerns about the coronavirus hours before polls were to open…
-
Today is the last day to cast a ballot in Ohio’s 2020 presidential primary. In person voting on March 17 was postponed and absentee voting was extended.
-
Today is the last day to cast a ballot in Ohio’s 2020 presidential primary. In person voting on March 17 was postponed and absentee voting was…
-
Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Ohio's Democratic presidential primary. See live results below.
-
It's Election Day in Ohio, although things look a little bit different this year. Below, find results for Ohio's U.S. House primary races.
-
More than 1.6 million Ohioans requested mail-in ballots ahead of Tuesday's primary election. But boards of elections across the state are still expecting…