Ohio Pharmacy Board

Gov. Mike DeWine says the state is limiting prescriptions of two drugs used for malaria and rheumatoid arthritis, after interest in those drugs spiked...
Thousands of Ohioans have already received the paperwork they need to access medical marijuana and are ready to get it when it becomes available.The Ohio…
Parents from the Cleveland area are making an unusual request.They want the Cleveland School District to administer CBD oil to their children during…
A statewide notice that says CBD oil is illegal to sell by non-sanctioned stores has local natural health shops pulling their CBD products off the…
Wholesale drug distribution companies will have to revamp their recordkeeping to keep up with new state reporting standards. Ohio’s pharmacy board plans…