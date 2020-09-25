-
Gov. Mike DeWine has signed an executive order to create a panel that will review Ohio’s parole system and how those who leave prison are supervised.The…
The state is making changes to the process the Parole Board uses when considering clemency for death row inmates. The Ohio Parole Board will get more…
Gov. Mike DeWine has proposed changes to the state parole board after it was criticized over its work environment a few months ago. DeWine wants to allow…
A former state senator has left the Ohio Parole Board, saying there are serious problems with how the prison system is operated.Democratic former Sen.…
NewsGov. Mike DeWine has gotten his first clemency report from the state parole board. And the board has unanimously recommended no mercy for a man convicted…
NewsThe Ohio Parole Board has voted 8-1 to recommend that Gov. John Kasich deny clemency to a Cincinnati killer who’s set to be executed on July…
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, March 16:Report suggests link between health and wealth;Judge asks for state input before declaring innocence…
The state parole board has voted 11-1 to recommend Gov. John Kasich deny clemency to Alva Campbell Jr., the next inmate scheduled to be executed in Ohio.…
A 59-year-old Cincinnati man is facing execution in April for stabbing the man who allowed Raymond Tibbetts and his wife to share his home. Statehouse…