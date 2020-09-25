Ohio opioid crisis

-
A deadline for local governments to sign onto the state’s effort to reach a settlement with drug companies passed over the weekend without being…
-
Deadly drug overdoses in Ohio fell nearly 22 percent in 2018, to the lowest number in three years. And overdose deaths dropped in every category of...
-
Senator Sherrod Brown is highlighting one of his legislative accomplishments of 2019 that he said is going to help in Ohio’s battle in the opioid crisis.…
-
Religious leaders in Stark County are taking new steps in an effort to reduce opioid overdoses.Participating houses of worship will help distribute…
-
Ohio law permits pharmacists to give the overdose drug Naloxone without a prescription to people who deal with opioid addicts. But one state lawmaker said…
-
The Republican leader of the Ohio House says he’s watching what happened this week with the last-minute settlement to stop the big opioid trial in…
-
Ohio's annual conference of behavioral health workers comes at an interesting time in the field. Though still burdened by the opioid epidemic, counties...
-
"We will find you and ensure that the justice system treats you like the drug dealer you are," said Assistant Attorney General Brian Benczkowski.
-
After taking heat for arguing the state should have a lead role in next month’s huge opioid trial in Cleveland, Ohio’s attorney general says he wants to…
-
Drug maker Mallinckrodt has reached a $30 million settlement with two Northeast Ohio counties in a federal lawsuit over the opioid crisis. Mallinckrodt has agreed in principle to pay $24 million in cash to Cuyahoga and Summit counties, plus $6 million in product, Cuyahoga County officials said Friday.