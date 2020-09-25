Ohio opioid addiction

-
The impeachment debate is drawing a big line between Republicans and Democrats. But the parties are working together on some bills. Republican U.S. Sen.…
-
Camp Mariposa in Dayton, Ohio, is designed just for them. The program lets these children share their experiences, learn coping strategies and, most importantly, get to be kids.
-
The opioid addiction crisis has far-reaching effects. The University of Akron has received a federal grant to help families dealing with a loved one’s…
-
Despite the fact that needle exchange services have doubled in Ohio over the last three years, a new report finds, among other things, that opioid users continue to share needles.
-
Experts often blame illicit fentanyl for skyrocketing overdose deaths among illegal drug users. Now a series of deaths at an Ohio hospital is raising...
-
Editor's note: The headline on this article has been changed to clarify Barrett's statement.The chairman of Ohio-based drug distributor Cardinal Health…
-
As opiate deaths continue to climb in Ohio, yet another deadly drug combination is making its rounds.The “speedball,” a combination of heroin and cocaine,…
-
One way the state of Ohio is trying to combat the opioid crisis is by funding new technologies to prevent addiction.Last month the University of Akron…
-
Drug addiction counselers are speaking out against a bill that would send an ex-convict to jail if they fail a drug test. They say this proposal uses the…
-
Northeast Oho Congressmen Tim Ryan and Dave Joyce are calling on the Trump administration to provide more funding for opioid relief.Two months after…