Ohio Oil and Gas Association

An estimated 30,000 Ohioans live within 650 feet of an underground natural gas storage well, according to a study published this week in the journal Environmental Health. The study examined storage facilities in six states, finding that 65 percent of wells are in urban and suburban areas. The wells hold natural gas before delivery to businesses and households.
Vice President Mike Pence visited the Ohio Oil And Gas annual meeting Friday to talk about the administration’s effort to expand energy production, and...
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, March 6:Lawmakers consider scaling back gas tax increase;Mike Pence to visit Columbus;Norwalk teen…
The state budget director is pushing back on a bill that environmental advocates and the oil and gas industry say would streamline the process of capping…
An environmental group and an oil and gas industry lobbying group are both praising a bill that passed the Ohio House that would streamline the process of…
Trump Administration Abandons Tighter Regulations on Fracking in Wayne Forest and Other Public LandsThe Trump administration decided quietly over the holidays to abandon proposed federal regulations governing fracking on public lands. For Ohio…
Activity in Ohio’s Utica Shale play has been slowly increasing in 2017 as long-term infrastructure projects, like pipelines and processing plants, have…
The U.S. oil and gas industry may be rebounding after nearly four years of decline. The International Energy Agency is now forecasting a nearly 3 percent…
NewsLeaders in the Ohio House have already said they’re not interested in raising taxes on the oil and gas industry. But Gov. John Kasich is still pushing his…