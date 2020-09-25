-
The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank is seeking volunteers as they lose the help of the Ohio National Guard.
Kent State has announced a partnership with CVS Health to provide more COVID-19 tests on campus.
Updated 9:51 a.m., Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 Cleveland police will take an “all-hands-on-deck” approach to Tuesday’s presidential debate, working with the Ohio National Guard and federal agencies to provide security, Safety Director Karrie Howard said Wednesday. The Cleveland Clinic, which is co-hosting the event with Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), has agreed to cover the city’s overtime costs, Howard said.
