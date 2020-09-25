-
Gov. Mike DeWine says raising the gas tax from 28 cents a gallon to 46 cents a gallon will help fill a $1 billion construction budget shortfall. But the…
A controversial online system for collecting business tax payments is causing problems for some communities. The Ohio Business Gateway online portal added…
There is one statewide issue on the ballot in this November’s election. Issue 1 proposes to reduce prison overcrowding in Ohio by reducing the sentences…
A bill halfway through the Legislature would allow the state to deduct the amount cities take in from traffic cameras from their state funding. Statehouse…
Four of the five Democratic gubernatorial candidates in this May’s primary have announced their running mates, with Connie Pillich making known her choice…
The new budget is just a month old, but several communities are said to be considering challenging it in court. They’re concerned about an option that is…
One of Gov. John Kasich’s vetoes overridden by the House last week involves a tax on managed-care organizations that helps raise money for counties and…
Local government leaders believe municipalities are taking some big hits in the latest state budget proposal. Those advocates say this could create a…
Gov. John Kasich's budget includes a plan that would have businesses file a specific tax through the state instead of through the municipality where…
A new report by the Ohio Municipal League calls for the state to restore local government funding,The group wants the local funding to return to the rate…