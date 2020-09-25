A week-long virtual job fair is underway with Ohio Means Jobs Cleveland-Cuyahoga County. The event shifted online due to the coronavirus pandemic and may stay that way even after public health concerns have passed. About 2,500 people have participated in the job fair as of Wednesday, said Anthony Fluellen, Director of Business Services with OMJ-CC and United Labor Agency. That’s above and beyond the turnout expected at in-person fairs, Fluellen said.

Listen • 0:44