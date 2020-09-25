-
Businesses in Ohio are re-opening and schools are making plans for this fall. But you’ve still got questions about the future of telemedicine, and when…
When storms ravaged parts of Ohio during Memorial Day weekend, several libraries were forced to close their doors for a short time. Those facilities are…
The Ohio Library Council responded to a letter House Speaker Larry Householder sent the organization in recent days, reminding them they receive state…
Ohioans who want to learn new job skills will soon have the chance to do that through the state’s public libraries.The website Lynda.com offers more than…
Ohio library measures fared well at the voting booth in Tuesday's primary, though a hotly contested library levy in Shaker Heights passed by a narrow…
The head of the Stark County District Library, who has overseen some of the biggest changes among library systems in Ohio, has been named the new chief…
Ohio's library system is considered one of the best and best-funded in the nation. But while Gov. John Kasich is calling for libraries to provide online…