-
While Ohio House members removed former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder from his leadership post amid a public corruption investigation into his...
-
Federal officials on Tuesday unraveled details of a years-long conspiracy involving Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, who prosecutors say headed a...
-
Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has been arrested on corruption charges related to House Bill 6, the energy bill passed last year that bailed out…
-
Gov. Mike DeWine’s Wednesday evening speech seemed to be a warning to Ohioans to wear masks or risk another round of shutdowns and closures. DeWine’s...
-
Republican House Speaker Larry Householder’s office is reinstituting its work from home policy. This comes after at least one House employee was put on...
-
The leader of Ohio’s Black state lawmakers’ group is the first Ohio legislator known to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Representative Stephanie Howse says...
-
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is pushing back on a new Columbus ordinance that requires face coverings in public, saying the requirement can't extend...
-
Two bills under consideration in the Ohio Legislature would change sentencing for low-level drug crimes to intervention over incarceration. A new study...
-
Some Ohio lawmakers are pushing five different bills they say will deal with the state’s opioid abuse problem in a comprehensive way.
-
More than 50 people were signed up to speak out at the first hearing in the Ohio Senate for a resolution declaring racism a public health crisis . They...