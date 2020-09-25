-
Proposed legislation aims to better protect workers from abrupt notice of layoffs and work place closures.The “Fair Warning Act of 2019” in conjunction…
-
Senator Rob Portman is lobbying for the passage of “the new NAFTA,” The trade deal negotiated by the Trump administration between the US, Mexico and…
-
During his fourth day on the job Governor Mike DeWine paid a visit to Akron. In an appearance at the Akron Roundtable he touched on a range of things his…
-
U.S Rep. Tim Ryan is calling for congressional hearings to review General Motors decision to shutter five North American plants.Ryan is urging the House…
-
Ohio’s official unemployment rate went unchanged from August to September, although workforce participation is at an all-time high. Five-point six…
-
Candidates for Ohio governor both fielded questions on Thursday from Ohio students in Cleveland about helping young people get jobs.Republican Mike DeWine…
-
Ohio has lost about 367,000 goods-producing jobs since 2000, which were mostly held by citizens with a high school education. Automation can seem like a…
-
Northeast Ohio is second among the nation’s largest metro areas in the percentage of its workforce employed in headquarters jobs. That’s according to an…
-
Studies show in the near future, about two-thirds of Ohio’s jobs will require some college or skilled vocational training. But the cost of getting that…
-
Construction was among the industries that saw the most job growth in Ohio last year. That's according to state employment data published today by the U-S…