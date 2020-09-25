-
The Ohio House has its third speaker in two years, as lawmakers ousted Larry Householder (R-Glenford) as speaker for his role in an alleged bribery...
Here are your morning headlines for Monday, July 27:State COVID-19 cases fall below 21-day averageOhio House comes up with names for Speaker…
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford) wants to be speaker again. And when members take the vote this afternoon, he thinks he’ll have a…
Ohio House Republicans have voted to keep Ryan Smith as House Speaker. But Smith’s opponents are disputing the merits of that vote. While the 34…
The behind-the-scenes battle over who will lead the Republican-dominated Ohio House next year isn’t just between supporters of current speaker Ryan Smith…
The behind the scenes drama goes on over who will be the speaker of the House in the new General Assembly in January, as there appears to be a stalemate…
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, June 7: Akron Children's Hospital launches addiction program; KSU Trustees Approve $45M Innovation…
After two months of fighting, mostly by majority Republicans behind closed doors, the Ohio House has a new speaker. It was an unusual floor vote because…
After two months of impasse, the Ohio House has a new leader.In an unprecedented process, Republican Finance Chair Ryan Smith was elected speaker after 11…
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, June 6:FDA recalls device for heart failure;ComDoc to bring 250 jobs to Stark County;Akron's Rubber Bowl…