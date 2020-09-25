-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, June 12:Dr. Amy Acton resigns as Ohio Department of Health Director Ohio House proposes creation of violent…
Several Ohio House Republicans are backing a bill that they say is a ”free market solution” to surprise medical billing, when patients get unexpected big…
Wind energy experts are pushing back against a change made to the House energy bill. A provision from House Republicans allows municipalities to let…
The plan to overhaul Ohio’s energy policy would get rid of the state’s green energy standards and would likely bailout nuclear power plants. The utility…
After two months of impasse, the Ohio House has a new leader.In an unprecedented process, Republican Finance Chair Ryan Smith was elected speaker after 11…