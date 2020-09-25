-
The Ohio House has its third speaker in two years, as lawmakers ousted Larry Householder (R-Glenford) as speaker for his role in an alleged bribery...
Larry Householder has been removed as speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives by a unanimous vote, after his arrest last week on a federal...
Republicans in the Ohio House will remove their leader in a floor vote on Thursday, after deciding to do so in a secret ballot Tuesday. But it’s...
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, July 10:Summit, Lorain counties added to state mask requirementsUnited Airlines plans layoffs at Cleveland…
On a party line vote, an Ohio House committee has passed a bill that will make some changes to election law. Backers say it gives more flexibility to...
The leader of the Ohio House of Representatives says he cannot compel members to practice some of the safety measures recommended by Ohio’s health...
Many Democratic state lawmakers were upse t Wednesday when they discovered an earlier seating plan that allowed social distancing in the Ohio House...
If you are a lawyer, a lobbyist, a teacher or someone who uses feminine hygiene products, you could be getting closer to a tax break. Earlier this year,…
House Democrats are calling on the Speaker to add protections for LGBTQ members and staffers to the chamber’s employee handbook. A recent draft of the...
The two-year state budget is headed to a conference committee Tuesday to work out significant differences between the House and Senate versions. And...