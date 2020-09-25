-
Ohio will begin the slow process of reopening shuttered businesses on May 1, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.
-
Morning Headlines: List of Nursing Homes with COVID-19 Cases; Akron Senior Facility Reports 7 DeathsHere are your morning headlines for Thursday, April 16:List of nursing homes with COVID-19 cases;Akron retirement community reports 7 deaths;Summa Health…
-
The Ohio Hospital Association has sent out its guidelines for allocating scarce resources, detailing what medical staff should do if they don't have the...
-
The rise of COVID-19 cases has left hospitals and health care providers scrambling to come up with enough beds and supplies.John Palmer, the director of…
-
The state of Ohio is issuing an order that will make hospitals postpone elective surgeries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, save protective…
-
A study found that hospitals around Ohio invested more than $6 billion in community issues. These are programs that take health and wellness outside the…
-
A law that passed unanimously a couple of years ago that would allow patients to find out the costs of medical procedures hasn’t been implemented yet. And…
-
The Ohio Hospital Association and others are suing the state over a new law set to go in effect next month that makes prices for services more transparent…